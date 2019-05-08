New Suggestion Offers Refresher Courses for all Drivers in Bulgaria

A refresher course for drivers over a certain age at the renewal of the driver's license, as well as continuing training for all drivers, are offered by the Union of Trainers in Auto-Moto Training. These courses should be funded by the state, Union President Yonko Ivanov told Darik. According to him, more frequent medical examinations with age are unnecessary.



The same opinion holds the chairman of the Bulgarian Drivers' Union Hristo Radkov. In his words, scrutiny of the physical condition could only be posed to professional drivers over a certain age.

The advanced age is by no means a major cause of road accidents, Radkov said.



"This training must be entirely at the expense of the State from the Road Safety Fund. This money, which is collected by the cameras and clogs certain holes in the budget, should only go to finance the new roads and in the training for the increase and qualification of the people, "Ivanov said.



Undoubtedly, with the advancing age, there is a change in the physical condition of each driver, but in practice the change in vision, for example, begins to occur at about 40 years of age. Does this mean that more frequent medical examinations should be introduced from that moment, Hristo Radkov asked:



"As we grow older we have a change in the physical condition of each driver. This is undeniable. But if you pay attention, most of the 40-year-olds in today's society put on glasses. If we assume that a sharp change in vision occurs around 40 years of age, something that doctors say, then we must start from there to make them more likely to go through examinations. Something like that is unthinkable. "

Continuing training should be for all drivers, says both Hristo Radkov and Yonko Ivanov.



Young drivers are not well prepared for the actual road conditions and therefore their preparation must be supplemented by driving under extreme conditions at special polygons.