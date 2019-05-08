There Are an Average of 18 Road Traffic Accidents Per Day in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: There Are an Average of 18 Road Traffic Accidents Per Day in Bulgaria

Every day in our country there are an average of 18 road traffic accidents, and 10% of them are fatal for some of the participants. This was stated by the chairman of the State Agency "Road Safety" Malina Krumova.

This week is marked as World Road Safety Week, which the United Nations marks 6 to 12 May, the State Agency for Road Safety announced.

According to her, an average of 25,000 people are dying in the European Union on road accidents every year, although the countries in the community are among the world's leading road safety leaders.

The most common causes of catastrophes are inadequate speed or traffic situation, state of the infrastructure or car, use of alcohol or prohibited substances.

Last year there was a 10 per cent reduction in road accident victims in Bulgaria.

Malina Kroumova, Chair of the State Agency for Road Safety: We report a positive trend for both incidents and those killed and injured in road accidents but we have to do more.

The government has decided to create a new model for road safety management in Bulgaria and one of the essential elements in it is the creation of the "Road safety".

Tags: car crash, Bulgaria, roads, speed, European Union
