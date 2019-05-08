Eight Injured After a Passenger Train Crash With a Truck in Germany

A passenger train hit a truck stuck on rails in northern Germany, injuring eight people, two of them seriously, police said, reported NOVA TV.

The crash occurred at about 4.30 am local time at a rail crossing at Alt Düvenstedt near Flensburg. As a result, the regional train carrying 22 passengers was derailed.

The incident happened after a truck cab carrying 70 tonnes of heavy equipment was stuck at the crossing.

The accident happened when the cab of the articulated lorry, towing 70 tonnes of heavy equipment, became stranded at the level crossing. The driver jumped clear before the crash, police told news agency DPA.

Police said it was unclear why the truck became stuck at the crossing.

The impact badly damaged the front of the train, which was lifted off the tracks.

