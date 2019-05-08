Central Electoral Commission Received Another BGN 9 million For the Machine Vote

The government also allocated an additional BGN 9 million to the Central Electoral Commission to secure the machine vote for the upcoming elections to the European Parliament on 26 May.

They will cover additional costs for the CEC to ensure machine vote during the European elections.

It must be held in at least 3000 polling stations in accordance with the Transitional and Concluding Provisions of the Electoral Code amending the Electoral Code in the process of electing the members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria in 2019, at least 3,000 polling stations.

The CEC selected Ciela Norma AD as a public procurement contractor to hire 3000 specialized devices with software for electronic machine voting installed.

The company will also provide logistics and maintenance of the specialized devices to the section election commissions in the country, training of personnel to work with them.