The Cabinet Allocated BGN 20 million For New School Buses

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 8, 2019, Wednesday // 15:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Cabinet Allocated BGN 20 million For New School Buses pixabay.com

The Cabinet has allocated BGN 20 million  for new school buses, it became clear at today's government meeting.

Over 100 school buses will be replaced with the funds allocated, said Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, quoted by NOVA TV.

Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: We are currently inspecting the needs and I can not say what the concrete number of the buses will be. Those who are most at risk for children traveling with them will be replaced.

An analysis will be made of how local the new buses will be, the minister explained.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, transport, domestic, news, school buses
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria