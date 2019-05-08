The Cabinet Allocated BGN 20 million For New School Buses

The Cabinet has allocated BGN 20 million for new school buses, it became clear at today's government meeting.

Over 100 school buses will be replaced with the funds allocated, said Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, quoted by NOVA TV.

Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science: We are currently inspecting the needs and I can not say what the concrete number of the buses will be. Those who are most at risk for children traveling with them will be replaced.

An analysis will be made of how local the new buses will be, the minister explained.