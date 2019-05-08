After Sofia's Public Transport and the Subway Goes into Google Maps

After several years of development, Sofia has an integrated application in Google Maps for Public Transport. The service was realized with the help of a Bulgarian - Adrian Hristov, who works for the technological giant, university lecturer Prof. Simeon Ananiev said in an interview with BGNES, who closely follows the process and provides expert assistance in its realization.

Ananiev said the first steps for implementing the app were made in 2015. The system is extremely popular worldwide, as it monitors traffic, delays and gives recommendations for direct routes. In London, for example, the application was implemented more than 10 years ago.

In Sofia, implementation was delayed, as we did not receive support from the Sofia Municipality for a long time. To work in Google Maps, data must be real and real-time.

"The reason is that work and correct data maintenance were required without returning funds. At the same time, this was a global Google project and was looking with no confidence. I have witnessed many letters, including myself, about the sites that support the municipality and the Urban Mobility Center. Including how to integrate, "Ananiev said.

For example, if you want to get from the Central Station to the airport, you can get several options - by subway, taxi or public transport - respectively, how long it will take you.

The next step is to integrate the rail and lifts with public transport. The goal is if someone decides to leave Elin Pelin for how long it will take to reach key locations in the capital.

In the longer term, it will also work to integrate cycling routes.

"The overall system is dynamic. With the introduction of urban transport, the project does not stop, as there are constantly changes in the routes and timetables, "says Ananiev.

According to the scientist, partnership with Google will be extremely useful for Sofia, as it can be seen in real time which lines are useful and where changes need to be made.

Ananiev is convinced that in order to be technologically adequate, the administration of the municipality should also consider staff to continue the project with Google. As a lecturer, he thinks we have enough qualified people in the municipal administration to continue the project.

Google's overall project can also be developed in the light of the state's intention to develop rail transport to be included in Sofia's general transport network. Recently, Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that two new stations near Sofia will be opened by 2020, which will be in direct connection with the subway.