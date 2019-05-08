297 Registered Forest Fires in Bulgaria since the Beginning of the Year

The forest fires registered from the beginning of the year have been 297, covering about 200 decares of forests, Vladimir Konstantinov, an expert of the Executive Forests Agency, told Focus Radio’s Good Morning, Bulgaria. In his words, a fire danger season has been declared in 24 regions. In 2018, forest fires were only 222, and the size of the affected areas was not large, he said. The fires this spring are due to the nearly a month and a half of extremely dry weather conditions and untypically high temperatures exceeding 20 degrees Celsius at certain times, and for extended periods, the expert said. “If we talk about the causes of the fires - of all these 297 fires so far, none has been caused by a natural cause. All are caused by human actions or inactions, and this must keep us alert at all times, as, indeed, man is the main cause of wildfires,” he said. Nearly 70,000 inspections have been made since the beginning of the year, and about 1,700 penalty notices have been issued, the expert said.