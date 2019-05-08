Bitcoin Reached its Highest Level since the Beginning of the Year

The Virtual Currency Bitcoin has reached a price of $ 6,124.10 today - its highest value in 2019 to date. Bitcoin rises 0.49% in the morning, according to Coin Desk. Most of the other cryptocurrencies, however, are traded in different directions.

Eterium declines by 0.11 percent to 176.82 dollars. The battlefield is currently attracting the attention of technical analysts and investment firms after recovering from a 74 percent drop last year, which reached a level of less than $ 4,000.

April was a very good month for the most popular virtual currency. For comparison, at the beginning of last month, a bitcoin was exchanged for just over $ 4100 a share, which made an appreciation of about 45% in just over a month./ Econ.bg