Eurostat: 1 in 5 Bulgarians Suffer From Severe Material Deprivation

May 8, 2019
Bulgaria: Eurostat: 1 in 5 Bulgarians Suffer From Severe Material Deprivation

Bulgaria is first among the countries members of the EU with the highest share of people who face severe material deprivation – almost 21 percent, or 1 in 5, indicate Eurostat data for 2018.

According to Eurostat criteria people living in severe material deprivation cannot afford at least four of the following elements which are considered by most people to be desirable or necessary to lead an adequate life: pay their bills on time, keep their home adequately warm, face unexpected expenses, eat meat (or fish or the vegetarian equivalent) regularly, take a one week holiday away from home, own a TV, a washing machine, a car, a telephone.

