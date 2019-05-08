Over 4,000 Children from 74 Schools in BulgariaTook Part in the Road Safety Olympiad

Over 4,000 children from 74 schools have taken part in the Road Safety Olympics, Bogdan Milchev, a member of the Management Board of the Institute for Road Safety, told Focus Radio. The project was implemented in the regions of Sofia, Stara Zagora, Pleven and Ruse, and attracted great interest, he said. 

He further said the tests showed that some children were very well-prepared but some made a lot of mistakes. “We need to change the programme and what children are taught. The training after grade 8, especially in vocational high schools of transport, should be conducted at a different level,” said Bogdan Milchev, adding that road safety training simulators should be used in school.

