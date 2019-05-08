The Cabinet Grants 20 Million Leva for New School Buses
May 8, 2019, Wednesday
The Cabinet allocated additional funds for the construction of a new hospital in Yambol, as well as BGN 20 million for new school buses.
This became clear before the start of the government meeting.
100 school buses will be renewed.
