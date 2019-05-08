Pamela Anderson Visited Julian Assange in a London Prison

American actress Pamela Anderson urged more people to support Julian Assange after visiting the WikiLeaks creator in a London prison where he expects a hearing about the US request for extradition.

Assange is an innocent, good man and an incredible person. "Anderson told reporters, meeting with Assange at the Belmarsch prison, along with WikiLeaks chief editor, the Icelandic investigative journalist, Kristinn Hrafnsson.

The US government has accused the 47-year-old Australian Assange of plotting to report with former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning for the 2010 release of secret documents.

Assange has been in jail since the police took him out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on April 11, where he spent seven years to avoid arrest.

In a brief appearance before the court through a prison video last week, Assange confirmed that he did not want to be extradited. The trial is expected to last for up to one year.

"This will be a long-term struggle, and he needs all the support he could get," 51-year-old Anderson said, supporting the WikiLeaks founder during visits to the embassy.

"He sacrificed so much to bring the truth to light," the actress said.

Hrafnsson said he was shocked to see his friend, an intellectual and a journalist, in a tightly guarded prison. He noted that Assange had physically lost, but his spirit was tall. "He may be squeezed, but he is not crushed, he's a very tough person, he knows he has done nothing wrong," said Hrafnsson.