The Bulgarian Football Union has Eliminated Vereya from the League due to Match Fixing

Stara Zagora football team "Vereya" was removed from the First League because of signals for fixing matches. The decision was taken on Tuesday by the Disciplinary Commission of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) after receiving information from the European football central UEFA. Vereya has a seven-day period to appeal against the decision.

UEFA has provided the BFU with information about unregulated financing of FC Vereya by Chinese citizens associated with international trade unions for manipulation of football matches. The club is probably also funded by former Soviet bloc citizens who have been manipulating soccer matches.

The purpose of the penalty imposed by the BFU is to prevent the negotiation of manipulative results and the protection of the authority of Bulgarian football. All the materials on the case were handed over to the prosecutor's office.

Vereya's owner Galin Mihaylov commented that he had no information about why his club was thrown out of the First League, but he is sure the decision will be appealed.