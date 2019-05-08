A Car Ran over Three Girls and a Boy in Sofia and Fell into the Perlovska River

A car has hit four young people aged between 15 and 17 near the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium in Sofia, after which it fell in the Perlovska River, the Ministry of Interior announced.

Three girls and a boy were injured. They are placed in Pirogov Hospital without immediate danger to their lives, they said. Two of the girls have been injured in falling from a height.

One girl, 17 years old, has a broken pelvis. Her condition is severe and will be operated within 24 hours. The second girl at age 15 has an open foot fracture. The third girl has an injury in the area of ​​the thigh. Their injuries do not require emergency surgery. The 16-year-old boy has fracturs on both legs and is under surgery.

The incident occurred at the crossing of "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd. and "Vasil Kanchev" Str.

According to the initial information, the Mercedes driver has lost control of the car, hit the four children walking, and then the car has fallen into the bed of the Perlovska River. The driver of the car was not injured.

According to BNR, the driver of the car is 20 years old. Negative alcohol and drug samples were taken to Police said he had lost control of his car after being surprised by another car. Police teams will check the cameras in the accident area to see if the crash is really caused by the action of another car that has escaped from the scene.