64 Reports Received Related to the Dynamic Weather Conditions in the last Two Days

For the last two days, teams of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate responded to 64 reports related to the dynamic meteorological forecast. Most have been requests for removing dangerous objects, fallen trees or branches, said the press office of the Ministry of the Interior. According to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the weather conditions will remain dynamic over the next few days. High winds are likely – dangerous for people and causing considerable material damage.

Safety tips in the event of high winds:

If you are at home – turn off power, water and gas. Close the doors and windows tightly. The wind might affect the roof and upper floors. If necessary, go down to the basement.

Do not stay outdoors as there is a risk of injuries from flying debris.

If you are away from home, go to a public building, subway, look for a secure shelter.

If you are on the road, stop the vehicle in an open location, away from power lines, trees and overhanging rocks. Seek shelter.

If you are in the field or in the mountains, get as low to the ground as possible until the danger has passed.