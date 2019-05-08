Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior Opens 24-hour Hotline for Reports on European Election Process Violations

The Ministry of the Interior (MoI) has opened a 24-hour hotline for reporting violations related to the election process, said the Ministry of the Interior. The information reported must be relevant to the activities of the ministry during the election process. Until May 27, the Ministry of the Interior will receive reports at 02/982 22 32 or at izbor@mvr.bg during the preparation and the elections for members of the European Parliament.

