Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior Opens 24-hour Hotline for Reports on European Election Process Violations
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 8, 2019, Wednesday // 07:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Ministry of the Interior (MoI) has opened a 24-hour hotline for reporting violations related to the election process, said the Ministry of the Interior. The information reported must be relevant to the activities of the ministry during the election process. Until May 27, the Ministry of the Interior will receive reports at 02/982 22 32 or at izbor@mvr.bg during the preparation and the elections for members of the European Parliament.
- » European Auditors will Check how Money is Spent on Roads in Bulgaria and 3 More Countries
- » Nicosia, Sofia, Riga and Bratislava are Candidates to Accept on Their territory the Headquarters of the European Labor Market Authority
- » Bulgaria is Second in the EU by Number of Municipalities to Launch Free Wi-Fi
- » Prices for Phone Calls in the EU Fall as of May 15
- » Five Bulgarian Cities to Be Investigated for Fraud with European Funds
- » Bulgaria’s PM in Warsaw: Our Countries Have Proven That They Can Be "at the Helm of the European Union"