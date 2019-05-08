Romania Hands over to Bulgaria 6 of the Detained Telephone Fraudsters
The Romanian authorities will hand over to Bulgaria 6 alleged telephone fraudsters who were detained in the neighbouring country, sources from the Prosecutor’s office told BNT on 7th of May. The court in Bucharest has allowed the extradition, reports BNT.
The detained are expected to be handed over to the Bulgarian authorities at Danube Bridge border crossing in the morning on 8th of May.
