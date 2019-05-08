Romania Hands over to Bulgaria 6 of the Detained Telephone Fraudsters

Crime | May 8, 2019, Wednesday // 07:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Romania Hands over to Bulgaria 6 of the Detained Telephone Fraudsters

The Romanian authorities will hand over to Bulgaria 6 alleged telephone fraudsters who were detained in the neighbouring country, sources from the Prosecutor’s office told BNT on 7th of May. The court in Bucharest has allowed the extradition, reports BNT. 

The detained are expected to be handed over to the Bulgarian authorities at Danube Bridge border crossing in the morning on 8th of May.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria