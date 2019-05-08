Farmers in Balgarene will be Compensated for Crop Damages from the Hail Stom

Bulgaria: Farmers in Balgarene will be Compensated for Crop Damages from the Hail Stom

The farmers affected by the hail storm in the village of Balgarene, Pleven district, will be compensated in accordance with the damage assessment, Bulgaria’s Minister of Agriculture, Rumen Porozhanov said on May 7 after he examined the damaged crops. A team of specialists started to assess the damages, reports BNT. 

Hail to the size of walnuts battered the area of the village of Balgarene on May 6, causing damages to gardens, crops, and roofs and windows of buildings. The cover of ice blocks reached 20 cm.

At a meeting with the farmers from Balgarene, the minister said that the compensations will paid as quickly as possible and will be to the amount of 80% of the costs. The farmers will be compensated under the fast-track procedure.

There are no anti hail grounds near Balgarene, the suppression zone reaches thirty kilometres from the village - to Pleven, the Minister said. Hail suppression now covers only a third of agricultural land.

Rumen Porozhanov: We have lodged the draft law on hailstorms to the Parliament. We offer the airplane use for hail suppression in order to cover the whole country.

The farmers asked for assistance so that they could re-sow the affected areas.

The Minister has undertaken to hold talks with the institutes at the Agricultural Academy for supply of seeds.

