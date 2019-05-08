Bulgaria’s PM: In the Person of Pope Francis, we have a Great Friend of Bulgaria
“In the person of Pope Francis, we have a great friend of Bulgaria,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on 7th of May shortly after the Pope left Bulgaria following a three-day apostolic journeyto the country. The Pope flew to Skopje, North Macedonia, reports BNT.
His Holiness said he was very satisfied with the visit and thanked Bulgaria for the good relations with neighbouring countries.
"Keep building peace, sow good seeds," were Pope Francis final remarks upon leaving.
I am very satisfied because you are a strong nation, the Pope said.
Borissov thanked His Holiness for the visit and stressed that Bulgaria will continue to work for peace in the region.
The PM described the papal visit as good publicity for Bulgaria. “All the media covered his messages,” Borissov added.
Answering a BNT question on how the PM would comment the pontiff's call for greater tolerance to asylum seekers, Borissov said: "We have always made a clear distinction between people fleeing wars and economic migrants to enter the country illegally and break the law. We are against those who try to cross the border illegally, at night, violating the law, wanting to go somewhere they are not wanted, which is why we guard our border very strictly."
During the first day of his apostolic journey to Bulgaria, 5th of May, Pope Francis held meetings with PM Borissov and President Radev, met with the Bulgarian Patriarch Neophyte and metropolitans at the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, went to the St Alexander Nevski Cathedral for a private prayer before the altar of Sts Cyril and Methodius, addressed a Regina Coeli to the Blessed Virgin Mary and conducted an open-air Holy Mass.
