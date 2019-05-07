Three Bears Released in Central Balkan Park

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 22:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three Bears Released in Central Balkan Park pixabay.com

Three brown bears were released in Central Balkan Park at a joint action of the eco-ministry and Four Paws Foundation.

The bears had a period of rehabilitation and survival training but they still have to be watched how they will adapt to nature. A similar action to rescue the bears and then return them to nature is done for the first time in Bulgaria.

Radostina, Mitko and Jonas were found helpless at the end of April last year near Dospat Dam. At about 2 months old, they weighed only 3-4 kg. They spent a year at a rescue center in Greece under a special regime to learn to survive in the wild.

Dimitar Ivanov - Manager of the Dancing Bears Park in Belitsa and a member of the Four Paws Foundation: The most important thing is to minimize contact with a person, ie not to get used to the person and on the other hand - a diet, which is prepared in such a way as to feed on food that is close to their natural food.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: brown bear, environment, Bulgaria, Central Balkan Park
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria