Three Bears Released in Central Balkan Park

Three brown bears were released in Central Balkan Park at a joint action of the eco-ministry and Four Paws Foundation.

The bears had a period of rehabilitation and survival training but they still have to be watched how they will adapt to nature. A similar action to rescue the bears and then return them to nature is done for the first time in Bulgaria.

Radostina, Mitko and Jonas were found helpless at the end of April last year near Dospat Dam. At about 2 months old, they weighed only 3-4 kg. They spent a year at a rescue center in Greece under a special regime to learn to survive in the wild.

Dimitar Ivanov - Manager of the Dancing Bears Park in Belitsa and a member of the Four Paws Foundation: The most important thing is to minimize contact with a person, ie not to get used to the person and on the other hand - a diet, which is prepared in such a way as to feed on food that is close to their natural food.