Nearly 153,000 Bulgarians Suffer From Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are leading to mortality in Bulgaria. Nearly 153,000 are people suffering from cardiovascular diseases, most of them over retirement age.

In the World Disease Week of the Society of Cardiologists, only 30 percent of Bulgarians are aware of the symptoms of the disease. In order for the treatment to be successful and timely, better care should be taken, experts say.

Prof. Dr. Ivo Petrov, Head of Clinic of Cardiology and Angiology, University Hospital "City Clinic", Sofia: The treatment of patients with heart disease is much longer, it requires a number of steps, both from a diagnosis perspective and from a point of view especially the control of both the current state and the control of the results of the therapy. It is of utmost importance to apply modern remote methods, so-called telemedicine. I would be proud to say that Bulgaria is one of the leaders from the point of view of pilot telemonitoring projects, and on top of that, online.

