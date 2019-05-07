Jean-Claude Juncker Presents the Program at the EU Summit in Sibiu
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will present in Brussels the program of the extraordinary summit of European leaders. It will be held on the Day of Europe - May 9 in the Romanian city of Sibiu.
It is expected that Romania will adopt a declaration with the ten most important commitments for the development of the European Union over the next five years.
Informally, European leaders will also discuss the future distribution of important European posts after the European Parliament elections to be held from 23 to 26 May.
British Prime Minister Teresa May has not been invited to the meeting.
It is expected that the Eurozone will be a test for the pro-European parties of the Old Continent, who lose their influence at the expense of the populist formations.
Prior to the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he was withdrawing his support for the leading EPP candidate, German Manfred Weber.
