Jean-Claude Juncker Presents the Program at the EU Summit in Sibiu

World » EU | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 22:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Jean-Claude Juncker Presents the Program at the EU Summit in Sibiu pixabay.com

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will present in Brussels the program of the extraordinary summit of European leaders. It will be held on the Day of Europe - May 9 in the Romanian city of Sibiu.

It is expected that Romania will adopt a declaration with the ten most important commitments for the development of the European Union over the next five years.

Informally, European leaders will also discuss the future distribution of important European posts after the European Parliament elections to be held from 23 to 26 May.

British Prime Minister Teresa May has not been invited to the meeting.

It is expected that the Eurozone will be a test for the pro-European parties of the Old Continent, who lose their influence at the expense of the populist formations.

Prior to the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he was withdrawing his support for the leading EPP candidate, German Manfred Weber.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean-Claude Juncker, EU, Brussels, Romania, theresa may
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria