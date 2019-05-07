Europe Inspection in Bulgaria For Financing Roads with EU Money

It will be inspected the construction of the main road network in the EU, its condition and whether the deadlines are being met.

The European Court of Auditors will check the financing of roads on EU projects, including in Bulgaria, reported NOVA TV.

Auditors will have to determine whether the funds allocated provide better connectivity for citizens.

Until now, the check has found that the countries of Central and Eastern Europe have no good connections with either the western part of the continent or are connected to each other.

"The Audit of the European Court of Auditors on the construction of motorways in Bulgaria with European funds is regular, planned, it is not because of a signal, it is carried out in several EU Member States." This was stated in Lovech by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

According to Nankov, the audit is not on the specific sites, but on the complexity of implementation, whether the deadlines for construction of motorways and transport accessibility on the nine pan-European transport corridors are met. "We are talking about Trakia Motorway - 150 km, built with European funds from the Borissov 1 and 2 government, Maritsa and Struma."

,,Hemus is not on a pan-European transport corridor, but we have a commitment and we will build it'', he added.

He also pointed out that this is a regular audit, which examines not only the specific Member State, but also the European Commission itself - as regards the commitments, the deadlines set for the construction of the Pan-European Transport Corridors. The audit will run until 2020, the deputy minister said.