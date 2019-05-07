Britain Will Have to Take Part in the European Parliament Elections on May 23rd
That was said by Minister David Lidington, quoted by NOVA TV.
Britain will have to take part in the European Parliament elections on May 23, as there is not enough time to conclude an exit deal ratified by Parliament before. This was stated by British Deputy Prime Minister and Theresa May's Cabinet Secretary David Lidington.
May had hoped to avoid voting, but so far, negotiations with the opposition Labor Party aimed at finding a way forward on Brexit, have failed to overcome the impasse.
"Unfortunately, it will not be possible to conclude this process before the date that is legally required for European parliamentary elections," David Lidington, a cabinet minister, told reporters.
