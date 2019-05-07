Europe is Not on the Verge of Collapse and Under no Circumstances We Are Not Witnessing the Beginning of the Rnd of the Union, said Herman Van Rompuy

,,Europe is not on the verge of collapse and we are not witnessing the beginning of the end of the Union, in any case'', said former Belgian Prime Minister and former President of the European Council Herman Van Rompuy during the conference "Bulgarian Politics in Euro-Atlantic Reality "at the House of Europe, reported BTA.



,,People are for open societies, open democracies, open economies, because it brings them peace, prosperity and democracy, but if they do not feel that they are sufficiently protected against real or suspected threats, then they reject these open societies'', Rompuy said.

,,That is why we need to work harder to protect people from unemployment, mass illegal immigration, terrorist threats, growing inequality, climate change, and then people will feel better protected'', he said.

In his words, this is the work of not only the European institutions, but also the national governments and the national parliaments.



,,It is a collective effort to make our societies more stable and cohesive, "said Rompuy.

,,We must convey a message of hope, a positive message, and that's the worst thing for the populists'', he added.



,,The next European Parliament will continue to have a pro-European majority'', he predicts, but added that without renewed confidence in the EU and its institutions, the Union's illnesses will continue.



US Ambassador Eric Rubin noted that Bulgaria is a key ally in NATO.

,,We are pleased that Bulgaria intends to buy F16, "Rubin said. He noted that Bulgaria has a tradition in military aviation and can make a big contribution to the Alliance.

,,Price concerns have been expressed, Bulgaria will get the best possible price, which, looking at the whole package, means a commitment from the US to support Bulgarian military aviation as our allies'', the Ambassador said.

,,I think the price is reasonable, Bulgaria will have the most modern combat aircraft when the deal is completed, and for us it is an important goal not only for strengthening the security of Bulgaria but also of NATO'', Rubin noted.



In his view, the word "interdependence" is a key factor in the world today. He pointed out that security and defense were not the only area of ​​cooperation with Bulgaria and noted that relations between the two countries were multilateral. As an example, Ambassador Rubin gave the relationship in the field of education - youth internships, the American College and the American University in Bulgaria, teacher training and cooperation in the field of cultural heritage conservation.



,,As far as investments are concerned, our commitment to Bulgarian economic growth and prosperity is one of our goals, helping to create good jobs, we are one of the largest foreign investors in Bulgaria'', he added.



,,With regard to energy, we believe that there is a need for diversification and we agree with the view that Europe should not have a country that depends only on one energy supplier'', Rubin said.

,,Diversification is also very important for national security'', he added.



Rosen Plevneliev, President of Bulgaria from 2012 to 2017, expressed the hope that the EC and European leaders would focus the spotlight on the areas where there are problems because only then can they be solved.





