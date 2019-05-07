Prime Minister Borisov Congratulated the Muslims on the Arrival of Ramadan

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov congratulated all Muslims with the arrival of Ramadan.

"I congratulate all Muslims with the arrival of the Ramadan for their month," Borisov wrote on his Facebook profile.

"I wish them health, prosperity and continue to live in peace and understanding with each other," Borisov said.

