The Bulgarian State will Allocate BGN 27 Million for Completion of the Hospital in Yambol

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 19:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian State will Allocate BGN 27 Million for Completion of the Hospital in Yambol

The state will allocate BGN 27 mln for the completion of the building of the new hospital in Yambol, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced during his visit to the city. Together with him were Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.
 
Tomorrow, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the funds will be voted, and today, "St. Panteleimon" Hospital - Yambol will announce the public order for the repair, which should end for a year and a half.

The prime minister pointed out that now the Yambol hospital is of the "pavilion type" and the patients are transferred by hand, which is unacceptable. The construction of the building for which the money will be earmarked was started 40 years ago, but no funds have been provided for its completion.
 
In parallel in the same building in June will be announced a public procurement contract for the establishment of Emergency Center for BGN 482 000, which will be built with European funds.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev commented that after the completion of the new hospital, the problem of the lack of doctors and nurses will be solved because the working conditions will be improved.

 
From April 1, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Yambol Hospital does not accept births because of a lack of a neonatologist.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria