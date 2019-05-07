The Bulgarian State will Allocate BGN 27 Million for Completion of the Hospital in Yambol

The state will allocate BGN 27 mln for the completion of the building of the new hospital in Yambol, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced during his visit to the city. Together with him were Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev and Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov.



Tomorrow, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the funds will be voted, and today, "St. Panteleimon" Hospital - Yambol will announce the public order for the repair, which should end for a year and a half.

The prime minister pointed out that now the Yambol hospital is of the "pavilion type" and the patients are transferred by hand, which is unacceptable. The construction of the building for which the money will be earmarked was started 40 years ago, but no funds have been provided for its completion.



In parallel in the same building in June will be announced a public procurement contract for the establishment of Emergency Center for BGN 482 000, which will be built with European funds.

Health Minister Kiril Ananiev commented that after the completion of the new hospital, the problem of the lack of doctors and nurses will be solved because the working conditions will be improved.



From April 1, the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Yambol Hospital does not accept births because of a lack of a neonatologist.