Armed Man has Taken Five Hostages in a Tobacco Shop in Southwestern France
Crime | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 19:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An armed man has taken five hostages in a tobacco shop in Blagnac near Toulouse in southwest France, radio France enfo said, quoted by TASS.
The man threatens to open fire to the forces that cut the area. They urge him to contact a police negotiator.
A detachment of special police forces to combat terrorism and organized crime has arrived on the ground.
- » The Police Detained a 78-year-old Man who Shot his Son
- » 8 Bulgarians Charged with Abuse of EU Funds
- » Bulgarian Imam Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Inciting Religious Hatred
- » Chinese Tourists Neutralized Pickpocketer in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria
- » The Serial Killer from Cyprus has Bulgarian Roots
- » A Мan is Detained in the UK Because of the Disappearance of a Bulgarian Citizen