Armed Man has Taken Five Hostages in a Tobacco Shop in Southwestern France

Bulgaria: Armed Man has Taken Five Hostages in a Tobacco Shop in Southwestern France

An armed man has taken five hostages in a tobacco shop in Blagnac near Toulouse in southwest France, radio France enfo said, quoted by TASS.

The man threatens to open fire to the forces that cut the area. They urge him to contact a police negotiator.

A detachment of special police forces to combat terrorism and organized crime has arrived on the ground.

