Seatbelt enforcement checks starting sais Ministry of Interior
A special police operation for the use of safety systems by motor vehicle drivers and passengers begins today, said the press office of the Ministry of the Interior.
Special attention will be paid to the proper transport of children. Another emphasis in the operation will be placed on the correct placing of the registration plates by motorcyclists.
According to the requirements of Ordinance I-45 of 24 March 2000, motorcycle registration plates need to be placed only at the rear of the vehicle, ensuring clear visibility and nighttime lighting. Furthermore, the form of the plate, the integrity of the graph and the number of symbols (Article 10, paragraph 5 of Ordinance No I-45 of 24.03.2000) shall not be violated./ FocusNews
- » EU Funds and Infrastructure Push Bulgaria Construction
- » Clarity About the Future of Nuclear Energy in Bulgaria can Attract Students Back
- » At the End of March 2019, the Money in Circulation in Bulgaria Reached BGN 16 855.9 Million
- » Bulgarian Pavel Stanchev Heads Hungary's most Popular TV Network
- » More Bulgarians Choose Romania as a Tourist Destination
- » Municipal Authorities Issued Building Permits For Construction of 1 247 Residential Buildings For the First Quarter of 2019