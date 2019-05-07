Seatbelt enforcement checks starting sais Ministry of Interior

Seatbelt enforcement checks starting sais Ministry of Interior

A special police operation for the use of safety systems by motor vehicle drivers and passengers begins today, said the press office of the Ministry of the Interior.

Special attention will be paid to the proper transport of children. Another emphasis in the operation will be placed on the correct placing of the registration plates by motorcyclists.

According to the requirements of Ordinance I-45 of 24 March 2000, motorcycle registration plates need to be placed only at the rear of the vehicle, ensuring clear visibility and nighttime lighting. Furthermore, the form of the plate, the integrity of the graph and the number of symbols (Article 10, paragraph 5 of Ordinance No I-45 of 24.03.2000) shall not be violated./ FocusNews

