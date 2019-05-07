Bulgarian Orthodox Church comments on Pope’s visit to Bulgaria

The visit of Pope Francis has become an occasion for all kinds of discussions.

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Metropolitan of Rousse, Naum, comments on Pope’s visit to Bulgaria

We know that his visit was not meant to convert Bulgarians to Catholics and it was not necessary for some compatriots, who consider themselves "strictly Orthodox", to throw accusations of world conspiracy and virtual demonization on his shoulders.

Have we considered the words he said about the work of Sts. Cyril and Methodius and their identification with Bulgarian culture? What about the importance of centuries-old Bulgarian culture and history?

It seems that the Roman Pope is a bigger patriot than some Bulgarians, ready to sell their history, the church and their past because of ill ambitions and future "positions"! We wish Pope Francis long life and health because he is a good person and we wish Bulgarians to be better and wiser people because they need it./ BNR