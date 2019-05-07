European Students’ Union in Sofia
From May 7 until 12 the Sofia University Saint Kliment Ohridski hosts the sitting of the European Students’ Union’s board. 45 national student’s councils from 39 are members of the European Students’ Union (ESU).
In his welcoming speech Bulgaria’s Minister of Education Krasimir Vulchev noted that fact that the forum is organized in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia is a proof of the activity and the European recognizability of its host- the National Representation of the Student Councils.
