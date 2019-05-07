Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov Sees Pope Francis off at the Airport

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 13:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov Sees Pope Francis off at the Airport

Pope Francis was seen off by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a farewell ceremony at the Government terminal at Sofia airport, Focus News Agency reports. Members of the National Guards Unit also took part in the official ceremony. The head of the Roman Catholic Church then boarded the Al-Italy aircraft along with the Vatican delegation. From Bulgaria, Pope Francis is flying to the capital of Northern Macedonia - Skopje. The Apostolic Visitation of the Holy Father to Bulgaria has come to an end. Pope Francis arrived to Sofia on 5 May. Besides the capital, he visited the town with the largest Catholic community in the country, Rakovski.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria