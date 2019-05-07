Bulgaria’s PM Boyko Borissov Sees Pope Francis off at the Airport

Pope Francis was seen off by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a farewell ceremony at the Government terminal at Sofia airport, Focus News Agency reports. Members of the National Guards Unit also took part in the official ceremony. The head of the Roman Catholic Church then boarded the Al-Italy aircraft along with the Vatican delegation. From Bulgaria, Pope Francis is flying to the capital of Northern Macedonia - Skopje. The Apostolic Visitation of the Holy Father to Bulgaria has come to an end. Pope Francis arrived to Sofia on 5 May. Besides the capital, he visited the town with the largest Catholic community in the country, Rakovski.