Negotiations between Bulgaria and USA for acquisition of F-16 fighter aircraft begin

Bulgarian delegation composedof representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and experts from the Bulgarian Air Forces begin negotiations in the USA for the acquisition of 8 multi-role F-16 fighter jets.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov said that Bulgaria will negotiate within the financial parameters set by the Bulgarian National Assembly-between EUR 771 million and 925 million.

Minister Karakachanov expects that the contract for the acquisition of F-16 fighter aircraft will be signed in June or July this year. One month ago the USA voiced readiness to supply the 8 F-16 fighter jets two years after the signature of the contract./ BNR