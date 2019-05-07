Negotiations between Bulgaria and USA for acquisition of F-16 fighter aircraft begin

Politics | May 7, 2019, Tuesday // 13:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Negotiations between Bulgaria and USA for acquisition of F-16 fighter aircraft begin

Bulgarian delegation composedof representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and experts from the Bulgarian Air Forces begin negotiations in the USA for the acquisition of 8 multi-role F-16 fighter jets.

Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov said that Bulgaria will negotiate within the financial parameters set by the Bulgarian National Assembly-between EUR 771 million and 925 million.

Minister Karakachanov expects that the contract for the acquisition of F-16 fighter aircraft will be signed in June or July this year. One month ago the USA voiced readiness to supply the 8 F-16 fighter jets two years after the signature of the contract./ BNR

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria