More than Half of Bulgarians are in Favor for a Ban for Business in Natura 2000 Areas

More than half of Bulgarians believe that economic development should not harm nature in protected areas such as Natura 2000. This shows data from a poll released by the European Commission on Sunday.

According to Bulgarian respondents, 51 per cent insist that the economic activity should be totally forbidden, and 45 per cent admit construction only in the extreme public interest and full recovery of the damaged nature.

The data show that 41 percent of Bulgarians have heard and know about Natura 2000, and 35 percent have only heard. For comparison in the EU 70 percent of people say they have never heard of this name.

Over 70 percent of all responses show that people are primarily responsible for the state of nature.

Among the environmental damage, respondents in the first place put the air, soil and water pollution, as well as the corresponding reflections in the weather changes.