Windy, with Light Rain in Some Places in Bulgaria

Today, it will be windy and cloudy, with light rain in some places, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Temperatures will be much lower than the usual for the first week of May. The maximums in northern Bulgaria and high fields to the west will be between 9°C and 14°C, in the rest of the country 13°C - 18°C, in Sofia around 9°C.

Considerable cloudiness along the Black Sea coast, with some rain in places to the south. Moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures of 16° -18°C.

Mostly cloudy mountains, with snow and strong northwest wind. Temperatures will drop, the maximum at 1,200 m will be about 3°C, and at 2,000 m - about minus 3°C.

The atmospheric pressure during the day will rise, but will remain a little lower than the May average.