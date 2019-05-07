Today we Celebrate the International Day of Radio and Television

On 7 May, we celebrate the International Radio and Television Day. On that day in 1895, Alexander Popov presented his new discovery in St. Petersburg. He demonstrated for the first time to the Russian Physical Society a device invented by him to transmit and receive electric oscillations over long distances without a conductor.

The device had a cochlear and an electric bell with a hammer, which received signals emitted by the morse alphabet. Popov's apparatus enabled for the first time the reception of radio signals carrying information through radio waves and opens the way for the creation of other radio devices, enabling the practical use of the radio waves. From a hall of the university building Popov sends in another the words "Heinrich Hertz", which the chairman of the company reproduces on the blackboard.

Thus, with the name of Heinrich Hertz, wireless transmission of messages is introduced at a distance. It is precisely the fact that not only radio waves are broadcast, but information is transmitted through them, is the basis of the claim that Popov is the discoverer of the radio. In 1899, he plugged in a telephone handset and enabled audible reception of the signals. In 1907, according to a contract between the Bulgarian and Russian Governments, to the village of Franga (today Kamenar), north of Varna, the first Bulgarian wireless telegraph was launched.

In the summer of 1911 a radio station started to operate on the Nadezhda cruiser, and on May 1, 1912, the first Bulgarian coastal radio station near the village of Franga, which is used for the reception and transmission of telegrams from Bulgaria and abroad ". Subsequently, the radio has become widely used in Bulgaria, becoming one of the main means of telecommunication.

This day is celebrated in Russia as Radio Day and in Bulgaria as Radio and Television Day.

In many countries, however, Popov's discovery is challenged by Gullimo Marconi, a winner of Nobel Prize for Physics in 1909.





