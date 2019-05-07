Europe's Largest Student Event to be Launched in Sofia University

In the aula of Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, at 10:00 on May 7, the biggest student event in Europe - the meeting of the board of the European Students Union - will be launched. This was announced by the National Student Council Representation (NSSC).

The European Student Union (ESU) is a unifying organization of 45 national student councils from 39 countries. Alliances are open to all students in the country concerned, regardless of political belief, religion, ethnic or cultural background, sexual orientation or social status. The members of the ESU are autonomous, representative and act in accordance with democratic principles.

The National Representation of the Student Councils will host the event, which will take place from 6 to 12 May in Sofia. The Bulgarian delegation has won the trust of the students 'representatives from all over Europe and has been unanimously elected to host the seventy-sixth meeting of the board of the European Students' Union, the NSSC said.