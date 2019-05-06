Skopje is Expecting Pope Francis Who Arrives There Tomorrow

Bulgaria: Skopje is Expecting Pope Francis Who Arrives There Tomorrow pixabay.com

Tomorrow morning Pope Francis will travel from Bulgaria to Northern Macedonia. About the moods in Skopje in the expectation of the Holy Father tells Eliana Dimitrova, journalist from the BNT. 

Tomorrow at noon at Macedonia Square in Skopje Pope Francis will serve the Holy Mass. About 15,000 people are expected to attend, not only from Macedonia, but from Croatia, Albania, Kosovo.

Pope Francesco continued his Balkan visit. Northern Macedonia will be the 42nd country the Pope will visit. 

The public transport and parking would be free. Each inch of the Pope's visit was thoroughly inspected. Tomorrow at 6:00 the entire center will be blocked.

Pope Francis arrives at 8:15 local time by plane from Sofia. He will be welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Zaev and President Ivanov. The official reception will be in the presidential palace, will have meetings with the head of state and the prime minister.

The Pope will also visit the Mother Teresa House Museum. Mother Teresa is a Catholic, Albanian of origin, but was born in 1910 in Skopje under the name Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu. At the museum house, the pope will have a meeting with representatives of the various denominations - Catholics, Orthodox, Muslims, Mother Teresa's relatives and poor people.

In his message to the citizens of the Republic of Northern Macedonia two days ago Pope Francis stressed that one of the reasons to come to Northern Macedonia is Mother Teresa. He also said that the best of Macedonian land is that it has different ethnicities and cultures. And one mosaic is best when there are a variety of colors.

