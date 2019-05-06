Nicosia, Sofia, Riga and Bratislava are Candidates to Accept on Their territory the Headquarters of the European Labor Market Authority
Nicosia, Sofia, Riga and Bratislava have declared candidates for their territory to be the headquarters of the European Labor Market Authority, the Council of the EU announced, quoted by BTA.
This structure will aim to support co-operation between national agencies in the fight against some abuses that are conducive to social dumping, AFP said.
The name of the city laureate will be announced on 13 June following a vote with the participation of the Member States, which is scheduled to be in Luxembourg.
According to European institutions, nearly 17 million Europeans live or work in another EU country. For the last 10 years, this number has grown twice.
The European Commission proposed in March 2018 the creation of such a body.
Its aim is to facilitate citizens' mobility in the EU and ensure that it follows the rules, AFP said, and noted that many Western European countries accused eastern member states of committing fraud and fraud.
