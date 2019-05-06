Megan Markle gave birth to a boy. The news was reported by Prince Harry, who was joyfully tired of television cameras, Sky News reported.

"It was incredible, thank you for your support, we're still thinking about the name," said Prince Harry.

Earlier from the Buckingham palace, Megan Markle had arrived in her maternity ward this morning with her husband.

"The duchess came to the maternity ward in the early hours of this morning," a palace message said.

"An official statement will be made soon," they add.

The child will grow up in the Frogmore Residence, where no royal child has grown up for centuries.

The news that Megan is pregnant was announced in October during the royal couple tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was then clear that the Duchess of Sussex would be born in the spring, which was the reason for a number of speculations about when and where the Duchess would be born.