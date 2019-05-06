The Meeting Between Pope Francis and the Catholic Community in Bulgaria has Began

The meeting between Pope Francis and the Catholic community in Bulgaria began. It is held in the neighborhood of Sekirovo in Rakovski - in the church "St. Archangel Michael". Thousands have arrived today in the small town to see the Holy Father during his apostolic visit to Bulgaria.

The people accompanied the papacy with the Holy Father along the road from the center of Rakovski to the church in Sekirovo. The nearby square was filled with many believers who came to see the high-ranking guest. There is also a special video wall, which broadcasts live the meeting with the Bulgarian Catholic community.

At the entrance of the church Pope Francis stopped at the people and greeted them.

More than 750 believers from the various parishes and movements of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulgaria were admitted to the meeting in the temple, who have special omissions for the event. They are proportionally distributed according to the size of the parish, as from Rakovski they are about one hundred.

The meeting with the Catholic community in Sekirovo is not a liturgy, it is a more free and casual conversation that Pope Francis will send a message to the believers here and around the world, BTA points out.

For the historic visit of Pope Francis to the city, Rakovski municipality has prepared a present. This is a picture by the self-taught local artist Boycho Kotov. His work was selected after a special plenary, in which eight Rakovski artists participated, who had the task of recreating the church "The Most Holy Heart of Jesus" and the square in front of it with various techniques and techniques.

In the painting, the artist painted some of Rakovski's symbols, such as the Cook's Day, the city's coat of arms, the grapes, the wheat, and the message of the Pope's apostolic visit to the earth.

On Monday morning, Rakovsky was overwhelmed with huge enclosures and exceptional security measures. Earlier, Pope Francis served the First Liturgy of Mass for 242 children in the Church of the Most Holy Heart of Jesus in Rakovski.