Controversial Bulgarian Politician Reacts to Pope Francis Message of Acceptance of Refugees in Bulgaria

The visiting Pope Francis urged us not to bring back anyone who knocked on the doors of our country. So he has taken a political stance in support of the migratory wave that destroys Europe. The leader of Volya and deputy chairman of the National Assembly Veselin Mareshki immediately reacted with a very strong argument against this appeal. He said he disagreed with the pope's words.

"Not all migrants come with good intentions, we are tolerant, we do not mean to be reckless and threaten our countries," says Mareshki, who is the leader of the list of "Volya - Bulgarian Patriots" for the European Parliament. As a MEP, he will stand up for this policy - against the mass reception of migrants from Africa and the Middle East. Mareshki and elsewhere expressed a firm stance against those who created the conflict in these regions.