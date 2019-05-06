The Police Detained a 78-year-old Man who Shot his Son

The police detained a 78-year-old man wanted for shooting and injuring his son. The man was detained in a gully near the village of Ropot by officers of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Sofia.
 
At 12.00 today there is a signal of a scandal in a house in the village. On-site police officers found that the 78-year-old man had shot and wounded his son at the age of 52 when the conflict between father and son broke out. The victim was taken to hospital.
 
Following the search action, a little later - at 14.00, the gunman was arrested. Circumstances surrounding the incident are in the process of being clarified.

