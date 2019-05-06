Powerful Hailstorm Strikes Western and Northern Bulgaria

The prognosis of storm and hailstorm in today's holiday day has come true. After the storm in Pernik and Sofia, hail hit many more places in Western and Northern Bulgaria.

Strong hail hits the village of Bulgarene in Pleven. In many places in Pleven and around Levski there are also strong storms and hailstorms.

Smerch is formed in the village of Lesnovo, Sofia. At 14 am torrential rains and thunderstorms occurred almost all over North Bulgaria.

The strongest storms were in Troyan, Svishtov and Veliko Tarnovo. Temperatures in the country are about 14-18 degrees, yet to be lowered.

