The Pope Gave First Communion to 242 Children in the Catholic Capital of Bulgaria Rakovski

Pope Francis gave the first communion of 242 children to the Church of the Most Holy Heart of Jesus in the city of Rakovski.

I am especially happy to congratulate the children with their first communion, their parents and friends. You, dear children - boys and girls, have come here from all this land of roses to participate in a wonderful holiday. And I'm sure you will not forget that day. This will be your first encounter with the Lord. This is your first sacrament, Pope Francis said in his sermon.



Some of you may ask me, but how can we meet a God who lived so many years ago and then died and was buried in a grave, Pope Francis said. So, it was a huge gesture of love to save mankind in all times - these words turned to the Holy Father's children.

Our Lord is risen, so the Lord is alive, he is among us. That is why today we can find it in the Holy Communion, see it with the eyes we have, we will see it with the eyes of faith, Pope Francis told the children. And he noted that the first sacrament is above all a feast.



I am happy to welcome the children for the First Communion, as well as their parents, relatives and friends, said Pope Francis in his greetings to the children and congratulated them on "Christ resurrected!" In his words, this cry is an expression of joy to us as Christians as disciples of Jesus, because He who gave his life by love, dying to the cross to destroy sin, has risen and has made us adopted children of the Father.

The Holy One congratulated the children for being dressed in white clothes as a holiday, which he described as a nice and important sign. The first sacrament is above all a feast in which we celebrate Jesus who wished to remain always with us and never leave us, added the Holy Father.



You have come a long way to the meeting with Jesus and receive it in your heart, which, according to the Gospel, one day multiplied wonderfully five loaves and two fish, quenching the hunger of the crowd that followed and listened to it, added the pope. This is the same way that you are now helping to become the miracle in which we adults remember the day that we first accepted Jesus in the Eucharist and thank them for that. There are miracles that can only come true if we have as your heart - capable of sharing, dreaming, trusting and honoring others, said Pope Francis.

At the end of his sermon before the children, the Pope said he was happy to share this important moment with them, helping them to meet Jesus. This, he said, is a day of friendship, joy, brotherhood and closeness between them and the whole church, "which in the Eucharist expresses the brotherly communion of their children." And he added, "Our ID is this: God is our Father, Jesus is our Brother, the Church is our family, we are brothers, our law is love!" He urged children to always pray with the same enthusiasm and joy they enjoy today.



Pope Francis urged the children to pray together and ask the rulers to work for the common good of all, Jesus to show his love for all and no one to suffer anymore because of the malice of others, the sufferings of the sick also to heal, the sinners to give up from evil, and let everyone experience the joy of meeting with Jesus. At the end of the solemn liturgy, they filled the prayer of our Father. The Holy Father was welcomed by His Eminence Monsignor Georgi Yovchev, Bishop of the Sofia-Plovdiv Diocese.

"The Catholics from all over Bulgaria are glad to welcome you, Rakovski, our land, is a land of faith," said Monsignor Yovchev. We are gathered here to serve the holy Eucharist during which the first sacraments were given, the priest added. He once again thanked the pope for being among them on this very important day for their children. They came from all over the country, together with their parents and catechists, and greet you with our wonderful Easter greeting "Christ has risen!" The bishop also said. In his words, the children know that their First Communion is first, but it is not alone, and they know that the path of love to Jesus and the neighbor does not go in one day, but throughout life.



The children sent the Holy Father with wild applause and the words "We Love You" and "Go With Peace". An exhibition of children's drawings on the subject is displayed in the courtyard of the church and its fence. His way to the exit of the temple was covered with white rose petals.