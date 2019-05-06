The Monument of the Soviet Army in Vienna under Surveillance Because of Vandalism

After repeated acts of vandalism against the monument of the Soviet Army, located in the center of the Austrian capital, the Vienna police installed cameras for constant video surveillance.

"In recent weeks, the monument has been scratched again by night, by unknown people," police spokesman Paul Aidenberger told the press.

The Russian Embassy has repeatedly insisted on protecting the monument. New video surveillance cameras will prevent vandalism, and if the monument is damaged, the police will have evidence.

Records will be stored for 48 hours, then deleted automatically.

The Republic of Austria is obliged by virtue of the State Treaties signed in 1955 to protect as much as possible the monument of the Soviet Army, the police said. The monument must keep alive the memory of the 20,000 Russian soldiers who died in April 1945 in the battle for Vienna.