Clarity About the Future of Nuclear Energy in Bulgaria can Attract Students Back

Only a clear strategy for the development of the energy sector and the future of nuclear energy has a chance to return the interest of the young people to the training and the realization in this field. The thesis is written by Prof. Tutjo Totev, PhD, Head of the Department of Thermal Energy and Nuclear Energy at the Technical University of Sofia.



He admitted that the number of students in the only department in Bulgaria has been decreasing tenfold, it is the one preparing senior engineers for the TPPs in the country and for Kozloduy NPP. If 30 or 40 years ago there were 120 people in the class, 15 students are now studying for bachelors and masters.



"30-40 years ago, the department trained about 120-140 people, now they are no more than 15 people in the Bachelor's degree, ie drastic is the outflow of those who want to study this specialty in Bulgaria," said Eng. Totev.



Prof. Totev reported that, unlike the smaller number of students, about 60 students are taught in the department's master program. The main interest is from the engineers already working in the headquarters who have completed another specialty, who are re-trained in the TU-Sofia with additional masters degree.

"Young people are not so keen to record this specialty of training, perhaps predetermined by the ambiguity of the development and of the industry, and I think that is decisive - whether the Bulgarian energy sector will develop and be preserved. We should motivate people to enroll to study this specialty, and to have such specialists, because with the passing of time, if we are less likely to study this specialty, obviously we will not be economically viable to exist as a training unit, "he said.