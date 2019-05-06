Bulgarian Statesmen Sent Condolences to Russia over the Tragic Airline Incident

Head of State Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, National Assembly President Tsveta Karaiancheva and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva sent condolences to their Russian counterparts after a tragic accident with a passenger plane at Sheremetyevo Airport.



41 people, including at least two children and one crew member, died on Sunday after an airplane of Aeroflot made an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport and burst into flames.

Head of State Rumen Radev sent a letter of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Presidential press secretariat announced. He expresses the most sincere condolences to the relatives of the perished, and wishes for the rapid recovery of the injured in the crash. In this difficult moment the thoughts of the Bulgarians are with the friendly Russian people, emphasizes in the letter of the Bulgarian head of state.



Prime Minister Boyko Borisov sent a condolence telegram to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, the government information service said. "Receive my sincere condolences to what happened at Sheremetyevo Airport, Prime Minister I would like to express my sympathy for the pain and suffering of the relatives of the dead and to wish for the rapid recovery of the wounded in this severe catastrophe ", Prime Minister Borisov writes in his condolence address to Dmitry Medvedev.

National Assembly President Tsvetka Karayancheva sent condolences to the President of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko and to the State Duma Speaker of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volidin, the press center of the parliament announced.



"We are sorry for the victims of the unfortunate flight, we believe that all the necessary care will be taken so that they will not be alone in these moments of the relatives of the perished and will overcome the pain of irreversible loss," Karayancheva wrote.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva sent a condolence telegram to Sergei Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. "We are committed to the grief of the relatives and relatives of the dead, and we want a recent recovery of the wounded," says Ekaterina Zaharieva at the condolence address.