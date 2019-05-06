Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov Attends the Traditional Military Parade in Sofia

May 6, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Boyko Borisov Attends the Traditional Military Parade in Sofia

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov attended the traditional military parade in Sofia on the occasion of the Bulgarian Army's Day of Bravery and the Feast of the Bulgarian Army - May 6th.

More than 1,000 troops from the Armed Forces, 48 ​​Army and Air Force Cavalry and Air Force Collisions, and 10 helicopters and airplanes from the composition of our military aviation, participated in the parade of Knyaz Alexander I Square. the parade was demonstrated and a retro technique from the time of the Second World War.In the performance of the national anthem, 20 artillery salutes were performed.

