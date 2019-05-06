On the Day of Courage, Radev Congratulated the Bulgarians who have Risen Against Iniquity and Stagnation

In his speech before the start of the military parade on May 6 - the day of courage and celebration of the Bulgarian Army, President and High Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev today congratulated the courage of all Bulgarians who "fight for the truth, against iniquity and stagnation and defend democracy. "

"There is hope for a fairer, more humane and prosperous Bulgaria," the head of state said. "Honor and glory for the Bulgarian Army and for all the valiant Bulgarians, long live Bulgaria!", The president said.

"Over the past decades, the army has experienced difficulties, lack of skill, redundancy, but survived because people realized their mission," said Radev, who until 2016 was Air Force Commander.

In his words today we are facing a new test - to transform money for the army into modern defense capabilities. The president stressed that "this goal requires a clear vision, transparency and respect for military expertise because the complexity of modern military and technology requires not only an intensive dialogue between the state and the senior military leadership but also an active and principled position of the Bulgarian government."

The Supreme Commander warned the professional leadership of the Bulgarian Army that



"silence today can be expensive

of subordinates and taxpayers tomorrow. "



The head of state's warning comes amid the government's intention this year to contract a total of 4.6 billion levs, including new F-16 fighter jets, modular patrol boats for the navy, and possibly modern armored infantry vehicles, as well and to repair the old Soviet MiG-29 and Su-25.

"After decades of neglect, the army has to take its worthy place in society and Bulgarian statehood, and this will happen not only in the face of external challenges and allied obligations but because it is called upon to be a pillar of stability, statehood and constitutional order," the president said. "As an institution of high public trust, it must be protected from any political interference. The Bulgarian Army is a school of patriotism and courage, of the devoted to the fatherland people with an ideal - free, strong and prosperous Bulgaria, "Radev stressed.

Few countries have preserved their name, faith and language through centuries of victory and tribulations, and if today Bulgaria is one of them, it is because our people have experienced and realized the necessity of the unity of sword, spirit and word, said the president. Chronicles keep countless victories of our troops in defense of our people, national unity and independence, he noted. And in the worst days of trial when others were running away, the Bulgarian soldier was the last self-sacrificing barrier to state security, the head of state said, adding that for the Bulgarians the army had always been a symbol of honor and courage and statehood.

In Sofia at 10.30 am the Military Parade, commanded by the Deputy Commander of the Joint Force Command, Major General Ivan Lalov, began. The parade includes the Guards Representative Brass Band with the Brass Orchestras of the Armed Forces, the flagship of the National Guards Section with the Sanctuary Flags and 10 representative blocks with the battle flags of the Georgi Stoykov Rakovski Military Academy, the National Guards Section, the National Military University "Vassil Levski, 61st Stryam Mechanized Brigade and 101st Alpine Regiment Smolyan, consisting of the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the 68th Special Forces Brigade, the Mobile Communications NSA information system on the composition of the Joint Forces Command and "Military Police".